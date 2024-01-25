At least 9 die, 75 injured as UN shelter housing hundreds in Gaza's Khan Younis struck

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN Palestinian aid agency, said that the shelter was “clearly marked” as a UN facility and that its coordinates had been shared with Israeli authorities. “Once again a blatant disregard of basic rules of war,” Lazzarini wrote on social media.

At a news conference in Washington, Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesperson, called the strike “incredibly concerning” and added: “Civilians must be protected, and the protected nature of UN facilities must be respected.”

The Israeli military said that it was conducting a review of its operations in the area of the shelter.

The Israeli military, which has described Khan Younis as a bastion of Hamas, the militant group that led the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, says its forces have encircled the city after weeks of heavy bombardment and gunfights. On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers were surrounding two major hospitals where thousands of Palestinians were seeking safety.

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hamas of exploiting the civilian population and said that its operation in Khan Younis would continue until it had finished “dismantling Hamas’ military framework and Hamas strongholds.”

On Tuesday, the Israeli military ordered evacuations from parts of the city that include two hospitals — Nasser, the largest in southern Gaza, and Al-Amal. They are among the last hospitals in Gaza still providing limited medical care. Aid organizations and local officials said both hospitals were under siege.