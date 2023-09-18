World leaders adopt landmark political declaration to accelerate 17 SDGs at UNGA meeting

“The 2030 Agenda remains our overarching roadmap for achieving sustainable development and overcoming the multiple crises we face. We will act with urgency to realise its vision as a plan of action for people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership, leaving no one behind. We will endeavour to reach the furthest behind first.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing the summit, said that eight years ago in 2015, member states gathered in the General Assembly Hall to adopt the Sustainable Development Goals.