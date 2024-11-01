Athens blast caused by home-made bomb, guerrillas suspected

<p>Athens: A deadly explosion in an Athens apartment on Thursday was caused by a home-made bomb and authorities suspect it could be linked to local guerrilla groups, police and Greek officials said on Friday.</p><p>Two guns, bullets, mobile phones and digital evidence have been confiscated from the site of the blast, which killed one man and seriously injured a woman, police said in a statement. The man killed has not yet been identified.</p><p>Police believe the evidence may link the case to anti-establishment guerrilla groups and suspect the blast occurred while the bomb was being made, a police official told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>"It remains to be seen if this was an attempt to revive a third generation of guerrillas," the official said.</p><p>Greece has a long history of political violence. Since its most lethal group "November 17" was dismantled in 2002, several other left-wing and anarchist groups have emerged, declaring war on all forms of governments.</p><p>Small bomb and arson attacks were frequent during the country's 2009-18 debt crisis, most of them targeting politicians, judges, embassies and businesses.</p><p>They have abated in recent years but still occur. </p>