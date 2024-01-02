Attack on opposition chief Lee unacceptable: South Korea President

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that the attack on opposition party chief Lee Jae-Myung was unacceptable, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing his office.

Lee was attacked by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport, Yonhap said.

The assailant appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s. He approached Lee asking for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward and attack him, news reports said. The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene, Yonhap said.