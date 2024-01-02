Attack on opposition chief Lee unacceptable: South Korea President

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that the attack on opposition party chief Lee Jae-Myung was unacceptable, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing his office.
Lee was attacked by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport, Yonhap said.
The assailant appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s. He approached Lee asking for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward and attack him, news reports said. The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene, Yonhap said.
Photographs showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and other people pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.
Yonhap also said that Lee has been transported to a hospital.
Although there are strict restrictions on gun possession, South Korea has a history of political violence involving other types of weapons.