Australia and Indonesia agree defence cooperation agreement

The treaty will be signed in Indonesia in the coming days.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 03:24 IST

Sydney: Australia and Indonesia agreed a treaty-level defence cooperation agreement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday.

"This historic treaty will bolster our strong defense cooperation by deepening dialog, strengthening interoperability and enhancing practical arrangements," Albanese told a joint press conference in Canberra with Indonesia President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

The treaty will be signed in Indonesia in the coming days, Albanese added.

Published 20 August 2024, 03:24 IST
World newsIndonesiaAustraliaAnthony Albanese

