Australia to recall MDH, Everest spice mixes? Regulator says mulling ban

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Australia's food safety agency said on Tuesday it was weighing accusations of contamination about some spice mixes sold by MDH and Everest to decide if a food recall was required, becoming the latest regulator to step up scrutiny.

Hong Kong suspended sales this month of three MDH spice blends and an Everest mix for fish curry. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest mix as well, flagging high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk on long exposure.