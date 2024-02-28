Australian politician 'sold out' country to foreign spy ring, says intelligence chief

Canberra: A former politician "sold out" Australia to a foreign intelligence service, the country's spy chief said on Wednesday, adding that his agency had confronted the spy ring to let them know their cover had been blown.

Director-general of security for the Australian security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), Mike Burgess, said in an annual speech he had declassified details of the operation, which used professional networking platforms, email and social media to target Australians.

He did not name the country involved, but said it had also targeted Australia's defence industry, offering money for reports on the AUKUS partnership with the US and Britain to build nuclear submarines.