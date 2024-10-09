Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Baker, Hassabis, Jumper win 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The prize, widely regarded as among the most prestigious in the scientific world, is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 10:07 IST
World newsNobel Prizechemistry

Follow us on :

Follow Us