Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led team to form interim govt today

Old photo of Saima Wazed with mother Sheikh Hasina.
Credit: Saima Wazed/X
"Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country Bangladesh that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD," Wazed said in a post on X.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guard at Petrapole border in Bengal, which has South Asia's largest land port.
Credit: PTI Photo
The two South Asian neighbours' trade came to a halt on August 5 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh and it partially resumed on Wednesday through several land ports in West Bengal, except Petrapole.
Around 20 Hindu temples, 300 households have been vandalised since Monday and at least 24 people were burnt alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader. The country also saw the top ranks of Bangladesh Army re-shuffled.
India, the US, and the UN are keeping a keen eye on the situation.