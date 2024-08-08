Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led team to form interim govt today

Morning Reader. Bangladesh crisis started as a student uprising against former PM Sheikh Hasina. After Hasina fled to India, it has now escalated to attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, and vandalism of temples. Even Hasina's Awami League leaders and party workers are facing the heat. Today (August 8), the Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led team is slated to form the interim government.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 06:24 IST

Follow Us :

11:4708 Aug 2024

Sheikh Hasina's daughter 'heartbroken' not able to meet mother

Old photo of Saima Wazed with mother Sheikh Hasina.

Old photo of Saima Wazed with mother Sheikh Hasina.

Credit: Saima Wazed/X

"Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country Bangladesh that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD," Wazed said in a post on X.

11:3508 Aug 2024

Amid crisis, trade between India and Bangladesh resumes

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guard at Petrapole border in Bengal, which has South Asia's largest land port.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guard at Petrapole border in Bengal, which has South Asia's largest land port. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

The two South Asian neighbours' trade came to a halt on August 5 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh and it partially resumed on Wednesday through several land ports in West Bengal, except Petrapole.

11:1908 Aug 2024

Attack on minorities continue unabated in Bangladesh

Around 20 Hindu temples, 300 households have been vandalised since Monday and at least 24 people were burnt alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader. The country also saw the top ranks of Bangladesh Army re-shuffled.

India, the US, and the UN are keeping a keen eye on the situation.

Published 08 August 2024, 05:50 IST
BangladeshSheikh HasinavandalismNobel laureatecrisis

Follow us on :

Follow Us