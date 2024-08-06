Home
Homeworld

LIVE
Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Hasina still in India as aircraft that carried her departs

The political crisis in Bangladesh took a new shape on Monday after former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country. Protesters were seen entering the PM's official residence, looting and ransacking the same. A number of Indian airlines have cancelled their flights to Dhaka. Videos have been posted on social media on attacks on minorities following the protests, and students leaders were seen guarding places of worship for the minorities in the world. India, the US, and the UN are keeping a keen eye on the situation. Follow DH for more updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 07:02 IST

Highlights
02:5406 Aug 2024

Bangladesh awaits interim government, army chief to meet protesters

02:5406 Aug 2024

India's border with Bangladesh secure: Bengal Guv

02:5406 Aug 2024

UN following situation in Bangladesh 'very closely'; calls for calm and restraint

12:2906 Aug 2024

Sheikh Hasina remains in India: Reuters

12:1306 Aug 2024

BSF DG Daljit Singh at India-Bangladesh border

12:1206 Aug 2024

Some political prisoners jailed by Hasina regime freed on Tuesday, AFP reports

11:1106 Aug 2024

Bangladesh Air Force aircraft that carried Sheikh Hasina to India left took off at 9 am today: Report

10:3406 Aug 2024

Bangladesh founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statues destroyed

Published 06 August 2024, 02:55 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh HasinaAwami LeagueBNP

