Bangladesh Crisis LIVE: Hasina still in India as aircraft that carried her departs

The political crisis in Bangladesh took a new shape on Monday after former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country. Protesters were seen entering the PM's official residence, looting and ransacking the same. A number of Indian airlines have cancelled their flights to Dhaka. Videos have been posted on social media on attacks on minorities following the protests, and students leaders were seen guarding places of worship for the minorities in the world. India, the US, and the UN are keeping a keen eye on the situation. Follow DH for more updates!