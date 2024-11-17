Home
Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

At least 407 people have died from related complications in 2024, with 78,595 patients admitted to hospital nationwide, the latest official figures show.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 07:28 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 07:28 IST
