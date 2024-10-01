Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh interim govt says will take 'whatever measures required' to peacefully hold Durga Puja

Police in uniform and plain clothes will be on the highest alert to ensure unprecedented security arrangements during the Durga Puja, government officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 16:09 IST
World newsBangladeshHindusDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us