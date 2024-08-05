Bangladesh Protests Live: India 'offers safe passage' to Hasina, suspends all train services with neighbouring country
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly resigned and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday. The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a 'Long March to Dhaka. Massive protests erupted against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Track all the live updates on Bangladesh crisis here with DH.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials told PTI.
15:5705 Aug 2024
Public sector LIC on Monday said its office in Bangladesh will remain closed till August 7.