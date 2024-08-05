Home
Homeworld

LIVE
Bangladesh Protests Live: India 'offers safe passage' to Hasina, suspends all train services with neighbouring country

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly resigned and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday. The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a 'Long March to Dhaka. Massive protests erupted against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Track all the live updates on Bangladesh crisis here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 11:07 IST

Highlights
10:5905 Aug 2024

India has suspended all train services with Bangladesh, Reuters reported quoting Indian Railways Spokesperson.

10:1605 Aug 2024

Sheikh Hasina has landed in Agartala, CNN News18 said citing sources. It further said that the Indian govt has agreed to offer safe passage to Hasina.

16:3605 Aug 2024

People celebrate the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina in Dhaka

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

16:2905 Aug 2024

16:1505 Aug 2024
15:5705 Aug 2024

BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials told PTI.

15:5705 Aug 2024

Public sector LIC on Monday said its office in Bangladesh will remain closed till August 7.

Published 05 August 2024, 09:57 IST
