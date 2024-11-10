Home
Bangladesh's interim govt to seek Interpol support to repatriate Sheikh Hasina from India

The interim government had earlier said that Hasina and several of her cabinet colleagues and Awami League leaders will be tried in a special tribunal.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 12:08 IST

