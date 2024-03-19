Bank of Japan's long battle with deflation and the great unwinding

Tokyo: The Bank of Japan (BOJ) ended eight years of negative interest rates and other pieces of unorthodox policy on Tuesday, making a historic shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus.
Here is a timeline of key moments in the BOJ's battle with decades-long deflation and the gradual unwinding of its radical monetary stimulus.
1999
February - BOJ introduces zero interest rate policy.
2000
August - BOJ raises short-term target to 0.25 per cent, a move criticised as premature as Japan suffers a domestic banking crisis.
2001
March - BOJ adopts quantitative easing (QE), shifts policy target from interest rates to pace of money printing.
2006
March - BOJ exits QE, shifts back to interest rate target.
July - BOJ raises short-term rates to 0.25 per cent.
2007
February - BOJ raises short-term rates to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent.
2008
October - BOJ cuts short-term rates to 0.3 per cent from 0.5 per cent to fend off economic shocks from the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
December - BOJ cuts short-term rates to 0.1 per cent from 0.3 per cent.
2010
October - BOJ cuts short-term rates to 0-0.1 per cent, starts buying risky assets like exchange-traded funds (ETF) as part of a newly introduced asset-buying programme.
2013
January - BOJ adopts 2 per cent inflation target, signs agreement with government pledging to meet the target "at the earliest date possible."
April - BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda adopts new asset-buying scheme dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), commits to achieving 2 per cent inflation in roughly two years.
2014
October - BOJ expands QQE, increases purchases of government bonds, ETFs.
2016
January - BOJ adds negative interest rate policy, and applies a 0.1 per cent charge to a small pool of excess reserves financial institutions park with the central bank.
July - BOJ eases monetary policy, ramps up ETF buying.
September - BOJ adopts yield curve control (YCC), shifts policy target to interest rates from pace of money printing and introduces 10-year bond yield target of around 0 per cent.
2018
April - Kuroda re-appointed for a second term as governor.
July - BOJ clarifies it will allow the 10-year yield to move 10 basis points either side of its 0 per cent target.
2021
March - BOJ conducts "comprehensive assessment" of YCC to address its side-effects. It decides to taper ETF buying, widen the 10-year yield band to 25 basis points up and down the 0% target and adopts new market operation that allows it to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at a fixed rate.
2022
May - BOJ begins to offer buying unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at a fixed rate on a daily basis, as long-term interest rates approached its 0.25 per cent cap more frequently than before
December - BOJ widens 10-year yield band to 50 basis points up and down the 0 per cent target, a move aimed at easing some of the cost of prolonged stimulus.
2023
April - Kazuo Ueda becomes BOJ governor, removes guidance pledging to keep interest rates at "current levels or lower" and announces plans to conduct a comprehensive review of past monetary easing measures.
July - BOJ tweaks YCC by raising yield cap to 1 per cent from 0.5 per cent.
October - BOJ tweaks YCC by re-defining 1 per cent cap as a loose reference, a move seen as essentially dismantling yield control.
2024
March - BOJ dismantles massive stimulus programme by ending negative rate policy, YCC and risky asset purchases. Overnight call rate set as BOJ's new policy target.