Banksy's latest, likely a call for Gaza ceasefire, removed in London

The latest artwork by British street artist Banksy showing three drones plastered across a "STOP" traffic sign in south London was removed by an unidentified man shortly after it was unveiled by its creator on Friday.

Pictures and videos posted online showed the man, with assistance from another person, using pliers to break the sign off its post and run off with it as passersby looked on.

Banksy posted a picture of the artwork on his website as well as on Instagram, where he has more than 12 million followers. It was not clear if its removal was part of the stunt.

The red STOP sign had grey drone-like aircraft flying diagonally across it.