BBC must 'get its house in order', says UK PM Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the resignations of the public broadcaster's two most senior leaders over accusations of bias. However, he supported a strong and independent BBC.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 12:54 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 12:54 IST
BBCUKEnglandUK PMBritish PMKeir Starmer

