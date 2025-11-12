<p>London: British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=keir%20starmer">Keir Starmer</a> said on Wednesday the BBC must "get its house in order" when mistakes occur, following the resignations of the public broadcaster's two most senior leaders over accusations of bias.</p><p>Starmer added, however, that he supported a strong and independent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bbc">BBC</a>, saying the case for impartiality was "stronger than ever" in an age of disinformation.</p>