Beijing stabbing wounds five in rare knife assault

The rare stabbing in Beijing occurred at about 3:20 p.m. (0720 GMT) near the intersection of Wanquanzhuang Road and Wanliu Zhong Road in the Haidian district, the report said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 11:35 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 11:35 IST
