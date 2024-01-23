Biden admin officials applaud Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu for his leadership in India-US relationship

Frank Kendall, US Secretary of the Airforce Speaker, said Sandhu has played a key role in this relationship. “Our friendship has grown over the years, as our relationship with our two countries has grown. We met when you were the Deputy Chief of Mission here about 10 years ago, I think. I was working with Ash Carter, at the Pentagon at the time, and I took over the leadership from him with the defence Technology and trade initiative and we worked together to build that,” he said.

“You talked about the garden. I think the garden has matured. It's been well-attended and I think in addition to the pretty flowers, there are some fruits and vegetables that I think are very nourishing in that garden and I think are going to do as well going into the future,” Kendall said.

In his remarks, Sandhu said that India-US relationship has now matured. “That’s the most satisfying part. It's like a garden. Well-attended garden. There are always some challenges which come, but at the end of the day, the flowers are booming and increasing,” he said.

“In fact, some of you who were here in 2016 will remember that when my prime minister addressed the US Congress, he used the word, we have overcome the hesitations of history... This relationship has grown, matured, and blossomed. So it was apt when my prime minister came last year,” he said.

“And he said, I'm quoting him. 'The scope of our cooperation is endless. The potential of our synergies is limitless, and the chemistry of our relations is effortless.’ I think if I look around the room, I can see so many people who have made it happen,” Sandhu said.