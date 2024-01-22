Biden, Harris target Republican curbs on abortion rights on Roe anniversary

Washington: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will spotlight Republican curbs on abortion rights this week, a galvanizing issue for Democrats that they hope will boost enthusiasm among their base, attract independent voters, and increase turnout in November.

On Monday, the 51st anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, Biden will convene a reproductive rights taskforce meeting at the White House and Harris will kick off a national tour on abortion rights in Wisconsin, a state crucial to Biden's re-election prospects that he won by about 20,600 votes in 2020.

On Tuesday, Biden and Harris, along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will then make their first joint campaign appearance of 2024 at a rally for abortion rights in Virginia, where Democrats recently won control of the state legislature.

The Biden campaign is putting abortion rights front and center in 2024, and argues abortion access is a personal freedom that former President Donald Trump and Republicans are denying women. Anti-abortion advocates, with the backing of Christian evangelical groups, argue stricter limits on abortion are needed at the state and national level.

"We are not yet done," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said in Washington on Friday.

Polls show Biden tied with Trump, as Biden's campaign battles voter concerns about his age, the economy and handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Democrats hope a threat of further curbs on abortion will bring voters to the polls in November.

"When candidates run on defending reproductive freedom, they win elections," Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a memo on Friday.

A new advertising campaign, targeted at suburban women and young voters in election battleground states, focuses on the personal impact of abortion bans.