Biden reaches out to Morehouse grads on Gaza, warns of risk to democracy

"It's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, that's why I've called for an immediate ceasefire," Biden said to applause.

A generational divide was apparent at the decorous commencement, as older alumni at times stood and cheered the president while current graduates sat in silence or offered polite applause.

Some students wore keffiyehs - the black-and-white head scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with the Palestinian cause - around their gowns. A handful of students turned their backs to Biden in silent protest. Morehouse's valedictorian also called for a permanent and immediate ceasefire, garnering Biden's applause.

Biden used the address, an election-year platform ahead of the Nov 5 contest against Republican candidate Donald Trump, to highlight his support for Black Americans and his push against racism and division that he says threatens the nation's foundation.

"It's natural to wonder: Does the democracy you hear about actually work for you?" he said. Even so, he added, Americans must continue "to call out the poison of white supremacy, root out systemic racism. Democracy is still the way."

Biden is selling his vision to jaded voters who back his policies but are not sold on the 81-year-old candidate himself, including younger Black men, as he faces a rematch against former president Trump, who has used increasingly authoritarian language and already stoked doubts about the election's legitimacy.

Biden challenged graduates to build on their historic education to lead and fight for freedom at home. Morehouse was founded in 1867 to educate Black people newly liberated from slavery. Alumni include the civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Without citing Trump by name, Biden invoked the Jan 6, 2021, attack by Trump supporters, some carrying Civil War-era Confederate flags, as well as attacks on Black election workers, attempts to restrict voting and extremists' rhetoric toward immigrants.

Later on Sunday while speaking at the Detroit NAACP's Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in the competitive state of Michigan, Biden mentioned Trump when he spoke about the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"What do you think he would have done on January 6 if Black Americans had stormed the Capitol? No I'm serious. What do you think? I can only imagine," Biden said.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this month showed Biden and Trump nearly tied for voters under 40, a group Biden carried by double-digit percentage points in 2020. A Washington Post/Ipsos poll last month found just 62 per cent of Black voters say they are absolutely certain to vote, down from 74per cent roughly four years ago. Nine in 10 Black voters supported Biden in 2020, surveys found.

Sunday's speech comes amid of a flurry of Biden actions and engagements focused on African American issues.