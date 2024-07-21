Biden tolerating treatment well, continuing his presidential duties: White House doctor

Washington: US President Joe Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has been "tolerating" treatment well and continuing his presidential duties, according to the White House physician.

In a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday, Dr Kevin C. O'Connor, the physician to the president, said genomic sequencing has determined that Biden has been afflicted by the KP .2.3 variant that accounts for around 33.3 per cent of new infections in the United States.

"President Biden completed his sixth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. He is still experiencing a loose, non-­productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily," Dr O'Connor said.