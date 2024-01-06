JOIN US
Homeworld

Biden accuses Trump of sacrificing US democracy for power

Trump's presidential campaign is 'all about him, not America,' Biden said.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 02:34 IST

US President Joe Biden accused Donald Trump, his likely rival in the 2024 presidential contest, of sacrificing US democracy for power in a Pennsylvania speech marking the third anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attacks on the USCapitol.

Trump's presidential campaign is "all about him, not America," Biden said. He said the former president is "willing to sacrifice our democracy" to put himself in power.

The upcoming election is "all about whether democracy is still America's sacred cause," he said. 

(Published 06 January 2024, 02:34 IST)
World newsJoe BidenUS newsDonald TrumpDemocracy

