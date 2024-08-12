Billions in dollar and euro notes reach Russia despite sanctions

China's yuan has overtaken the greenback to become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow, although significant payment problems persist.

Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Astra Asset Management in Russia, said many Russians still wanted foreign currency in cash for trips abroad, as well as small imports and domestic savings.

"For individuals, the dollar is still a reliable currency," he told Reuters.

Russia's central bank and the United States' sanctions authority, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), did not respond to requests for comment.

Russia started labelling the dollar and euro as "toxic" in 2022 as sweeping sanctions cut its access to the global financial system, hampering payments and trade. Around $300 billion of the Bank of Russia's foreign reserves in Europe have been frozen.

A European Commission spokesperson said it could not comment on individual cases of sanctions application. The spokesperson said the European Union engages with third countries when it suspects that sanctions are being circumvented.

The customs records cover March 2022 to December 2023 and Reuters could not access more recent data.

The documents showed a surge in cash imports just prior to the invasion. Between November 2021 and February 2022, $18.9 billion in dollar and euro banknotes entered Russia, compared with just $17 million in the previous four months.

Daniel Pickard, International Trade & National Security Practice Group Leader at US law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, said the pre-invasion spike in shipments suggested some Russians wanted to insulate themselves against possible sanctions.

"While the US and its allies have learned the importance of collective action in maximizing economic consequences, Russia has been learning how to avoid and mitigate those same consequences," Pickard said. He added that the data almost certainly understated actual currency flows.