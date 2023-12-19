Blinken, in call with Saudi counterpart, condemns Houthis for Red Sea attacks

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday in which he condemned attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on commercial vessels in international waters in the Red Sea, the State Department said on Monday.

The take

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have waded into the war between Israel and Islamist group Hamas by attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and even firing drones and missiles at Israel, more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The Houthi group said on Monday it launched a drone attack on two cargo vessels in one of its latest attacks in the region.

Several countries have agreed to jointly carry out patrols in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to try to safeguard commercial shipping against attacks by Houthi rebels, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip.