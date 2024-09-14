Blinken says Russia's state broadcaster RT is conducting intelligence activities overseas

The war in Ukraine has sunk US-Russian relations to new lows since President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion in 2022 and the Biden administration responded by arming Kyiv and rallying a broad international sanctions campaign against Moscow.

RT has mocked the US actions. Simonyan has said Washington is trying to prevent the broadcaster from operating as a journalistic organisation and has vowed to get around sanctions to continue that work.

Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US, Britain and Canada would cooperate on a diplomatic campaign to inform other countries of the Russian efforts, including by sharing evidence.

"Each government, of course, is going to decide how it responds to this threat, but we urge every ally, every partner, to start by treating RTs activities as they do other intelligence activities by Russia within their border," Blinken said.

Unacknowledged news outlets

The Biden administration on Friday was imposing sanctions on three Russian entity and two individuals linked to RT and to what it calls a "malign influence campaign" in Moldova, according to a State Department fact sheet.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine, has become a key location for the tussle between Moscow and the West. The US and allies in June accused Russia of carrying out a plot to sway the outcome of presidential elections in the country next month.

Blinken said RT will almost certainly coordinate with Russian intelligence services to try to manipulate the poll.

The department also identified news outlets secretly run by RT: website African Stream and Berlin-based English language platform Red.

RT also hired a Paris-based journalist to run influence projects targeting French speakers, it said, without identifying the journalist.

Russia was also conducting operations aimed at destabilizing the government of Argentina and escalating tensions with Argentina's neighbors, it said.

"We expect that the Russian government will leverage RT, its affiliates, and its overall covert playbook in pursuit of these malign efforts," the fact sheet said.