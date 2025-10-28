Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Body of deceased hostage to be handed over on Monday: Hamas armed wing

The remains of 13 deceased hostages remain in Gaza with Hamas citing obstacles to locating them in the rubble left by the fighting.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 19:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 19:14 IST
World newsHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us