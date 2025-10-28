<p>Cairo: Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the body of a deceased hostage it recovered on Monday in Gaza at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT). The recovery and handover of bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza has been one of the obstacles to US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.</p><p>The remains of 13 deceased hostages remain in Gaza with Hamas citing obstacles to locating them in the rubble left by the fighting.</p>.Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire.<p>An Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group knew where the bodies were.</p><p>Israel on Sunday allowed the entry of an Egyptian technical team to work with the Red Cross to locate the bodies. The team would use excavator machines and trucks for the search beyond the so-called yellow line in Gaza behind which Israeli troops have initially pulled back under Trump's plan.</p>