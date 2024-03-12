Boeing whistleblower found dead in US, days after giving evidence against company: Report

62-year-old former Boeing employee John Barnett has been found dead in the US, which comes days after he gave evidence against the company's production management.

Barnett worked at Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017 due to some health concerns.

BBC reported that the Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to them and Boeing, in a statement, has said that they are deeply saddened with the news. Barnett, since 2010, had worked at the North Charleston plant as a quality manager.

The Charleston County coroner told the publication that Barnett died due to a "self-inflicted" would on March 9.