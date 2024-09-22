Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bomb blast kills police officer in foreign diplomats' security detail in Pakistan: Police

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting area on the invitation of local chamber of commerce.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 15:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Peshawar: A bomb blast on Sunday killed a police officer in the security detail of nearly a dozen foreign diplomats in northwest Pakistan, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting area on the invitation of local chamber of commerce.

"The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb," he said.

Another four police officers were wounded, Khan said.

All diplomats were safe and were heading back to Islamabad, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2024, 15:12 IST
World newsPakistanBomb Blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT