Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event

<p>Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, swore at billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event on Saturday at which she spoke about the need to regulate social media to rein in misinformation.</p><p>A ship's horn sounded as she spoke and she joked, "I think it's Elon Musk," before adding, "I'm not afraid of you, f*** you, Elon Musk."</p>.Elon Musk never met envoy: Iran 'surprised' by reports on diplomatic exchange.<p>Musk, owner of social network X, reacted to a video of her remarks by posting a laughing out loud emoji graphic.</p>.<p>In another post, he added, "They are going to lose the next election," in a reference to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.</p><p>The president's wife spoke at an event ahead of the Rio de Janeiro summit of the G20 group of largest nations set for Monday and Tuesday.</p><p>Musk's social messaging network was suspended in Brazil for a month this year for failing to name a legal representative in the country and ignoring court orders to block accounts accused of spreading "fake news" and hate messages.</p>