Brewing war and climate disaster: Find out Nostradamus' predictions for 2024

With the commencement of New Year comes several resolutions and a hope to change one’s life for the better.

While many of you might still be mulling how you want this year to play out, have you wondered what ancient astrologers thought the year 2024 had in store?

French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, best known for allegedly predicting the rise of Hitler and the French Revolution, had made the following predictions for 2024:

Climate disaster

With the climate crisis becoming more intense by the day, it is no secret that a climate disaster is headed towards the world if nothing significant is done to change it. To advance understanding about the issues, governments agreed to hold twice-a-year dialogues at the mid-year and end-of-year UN climate talks, as well as a ministerial roundtable once a year - the first of which happened in Dubai.

Nostradamus’ prediction as reported by the New York Post read, “The dry Earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen.”

“Very great famine through pestiferous wave,” the prediction added.