Brewing war and climate disaster: Find out Nostradamus' predictions for 2024

With the commencement of New Year comes several resolutions and a hope to change one’s life for the better.
While many of you might still be mulling how you want this year to play out, have you wondered what ancient astrologers thought the year 2024 had in store?
French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, best known for allegedly predicting the rise of Hitler and the French Revolution, had made the following predictions for 2024:
Climate disaster
With the climate crisis becoming more intense by the day, it is no secret that a climate disaster is headed towards the world if nothing significant is done to change it. To advance understanding about the issues, governments agreed to hold twice-a-year dialogues at the mid-year and end-of-year UN climate talks, as well as a ministerial roundtable once a year - the first of which happened in Dubai.
Nostradamus’ prediction as reported by the New York Post read, “The dry Earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen.”
“Very great famine through pestiferous wave,” the prediction added.
New Pope
“Through the death of a very old Pontiff, A Roman of good age will be elected, Of him it will be said that he weakens his see, But long will he sit and in biting activity,” wrote Nostradamus in his prediction. The publication sees this prediction as an indication as the replacement of Pope Francis, who has been suffering from health problems of late.
China waging war
“Red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread,” predicted Nostradamus as he mentioned “combat and naval battle”. Many think that the “Red adversary” might be referring to communist China, while the naval battle could be China’s tension with Taiwan.
Prince Harry becomes King
“King of the Isles” will be “driven out by force” read one of the passages of Nostradamus’ prediction for 2024, which some think is referring to King Charles III—who the British author Mario Reading believes will be “abdicating” due to “persistent attacks on both himself and his second wife.” The author also believes that Prince Harry, instead of current Prince of Wales William, will be replacing him on the British throne.