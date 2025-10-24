Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Britain calls for strong measures against Russia as Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to London

Starmer said Putin had shown he was not serious about proposals to end the war.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 23:38 IST
World newsUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us