British author Jilly Cooper dies at 88

Cooper found huge commercial success in the 1980s with her raunchy novels which followed the romantic adventures of upper-class characters such as show jumper Rupert Campbell-Black.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 10:59 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 10:59 IST
