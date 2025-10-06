<p>London: Jilly Cooper, the British author of novels such as Rivals and Riders, has died aged 88, her agent Curtis Brown said in a statement on Monday.</p><p>Cooper found huge commercial success in the 1980s with her raunchy novels which followed the romantic adventures of upper-class characters such as show jumper Rupert Campbell-Black.</p>.Netanyahu faces far-right backlash as Trump presses to end Gaza war.<p>Rivals found a new generation of fans when it was made into a series for Disney+ in 2024.</p>