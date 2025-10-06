<p>Karur: MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Monday visited the scene of a stampede here that left 41dead and described it as a tragedy and asserted that the organisers, in particular, had a responsibility and it was time to apologise and accept the mistake.</p>.<p>He interacted with officials. The Rajya Sabha MP also spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay's rally in this town.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Haasan said the stampede was shirking of responsibility and added, "do not keep blaming somebody else." </p>.Tamil Nadu govt will ensure truth comes out in Karur stampede: M K Stalin.<p>He further said, everybody has a responsibility, especially the organisers. "It has gone wrong, it is time to apologise, time to accept the mistake," he said.</p>.<p>Flanked by DMK leader and former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Haasan said: "This (matter) is sub-judice...let us help the government do its duty." Pointing to Balaji, the local MLA, he said, "let us thank him for being (there) on time." A Karur based DMK heavyweight, Senthil Balaji, following the stampede, was coordinating relief and rescue measures and liaisoning with ministers and officials.</p>.<p>Had the event been held elsewhere, it may have led to more loss of lives, Haasan claimed.</p>