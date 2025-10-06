Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility, time to apologise

He said, 'Had the event been held elsewhere, it may have led to more loss of lives.'
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 13:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsKamal Haasanstampede

Follow us on :

Follow Us