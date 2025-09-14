Menu
Homeworld

British boxer Ricky Hatton dies at 46: Report

Hatton had 45 wins in 48 bouts over his career but in the years after he retired he said he had tried to kill himself several times and had been open about his struggle with depression, drink and drugs.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 12:43 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 12:43 IST
