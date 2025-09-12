Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bus carrying Indians 'attacked' near Kathmandu amid Nepal unrest; several injured

The driver said that the incident happened when the bus was returning from the temple as protesters targeted the vehicle near Sonauli, injuring women and elderly passengers.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 10:16 IST
World newsNepalIndiansBusKathmanduMob attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us