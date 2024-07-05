Cabinet ministers Grant Shapps and Alex Chalk first Tory leaders to lose their seats

“Today, voters have simply said, ‘If you can’t agree with each other, we can’t agree to vote for you'." “We forgot a fundamental rule of politics, that people do not vote for divided parties.” According to the exit poll, which is often quite close to the final tally, Labour could win as many as 410 seats, comfortably crossing the halfway 326 mark and notching up a 170-seat majority with the incumbent Tories led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak down to just 131 seats.