California govt dept says caste not essential part of Hinduism, amends 2020 complaint

Washington: A key California state government department has said caste and caste-based discrimination are not an essential part of Hinduism, and amended its 2020 complaint alleging discrimination at a Silicon Valley tech giant.

According to a statement issued by the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) on Tuesday, the California Civil Rights Department voluntarily filed a motion in the first week of December to amend their complaint against Cisco Systems alleging that caste discrimination occurred at the company.

In a victory for Hindu-Americans, the amended complaint removes the "erroneous and unconstitutional" assertion that caste and caste discrimination are essential part of Hindu religious teachings and practices, HAF said.

"We believe this is a significant step forward in protecting the First Amendment religious rights of Hindu Americans. As we argued in our Motion to Intervene, the California Civil Rights Department is constitutionally prohibited from defining Hinduism or any religion for that matter," HAF managing director Samir Kalra said.

HAF, however, said that several portions of the statement of California Civil Rights Department, remain problematic.

Foremost among these is the reliance on the fundamentally flawed and statistically invalid survey by activist group Equality Labs on the alleged high prevalence of caste discrimination in the United States, it said.