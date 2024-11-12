Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Canada cops ask Brampton temple to reschedule consular camp after Pannun's threats

This comes after violence broke out on Sunday at a Hindu temple in Brampton, near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the countries.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 03:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 03:06 IST
World newsCanadaKhalistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us