Canada cops ask Brampton temple to reschedule consular camp after Pannun's threats

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canadian</a> police on Tuesday asked the Brampton Triveni Mandir & Community Centre to consider rescheduling the consular camp set to be held on November 17, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1856164797362122857" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, following reports of threats to Hindu temples by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.</p>.<p>Chief of Peel Regional Police in Canada, Nishan Duraiappah, wrote to the Brampton temple, "We believe that a temporary postponement could contribute meaningfully to de-escalating the present tensions and safeguarding the wellbeing of those attending your location..."</p>.<p>In his threat, Pannun said that his organisation Sikhs for Justice would target Indian diplomats at Hindu temples on November 16-17, <a href="https://www.news18.com/world/pannun-announces-new-dates-of-temple-attacks-in-canada-india-terms-threats-terror-acts-intel-sources-9116241.html" rel="nofollow">according </a>to <em>News18</em>. </p><p>"We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya… the Canadian PM, RCMP have acknowledged that Indian diplomats spy on Canadian Sikhs and are responsible for the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar… NEXT Challenge to Indian Terrorist diplomats will be: 16 November At Kalibari Mandir, Mississauga and 17 November, Triveni Mandir, Brampton".</p><p>This comes after violence <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/a-look-at-hate-crimes-against-hindus-in-canada-3262565">broke out</a> on Sunday at the Brampton Hindu temple, near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the countries.</p>.<p>Relations between India and Canada hit rock bottom after Trudeau, in the country's parliament, directly accused Indian agents of being involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen on their soil, without any proof.</p>