Canada officials could not have stopped mass stabbing that killed 11: Report

Ottawa: Canadian prison service officials could not have prevented an inmate who was let out of jail from carrying out the country's worst ever mass stabbing, an official report said on Tuesday.

Myles Sanderson, 30, was released with conditions in February 2022 after serving time on charges of assault and robbery. In early September 2022, he killed 11 people and injured 17 in attacks across 13 sites in the western province of Saskatchewan, and died of a cocaine overdose shortly after being arrested.

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him in May 2022 when he failed to make required contact with his parole officer. Federal inmates are eligible for automatic statutory release under supervision after serving two-thirds of their sentence.