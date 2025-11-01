<p>Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday that he had apologised to President Donald Trump over a political advertisement targeting Americans that had drawn the ire of the US leader.</p><p>The ad, commissioned by Doug Ford, Ontario's outspoken Conservative premier who is sometimes compared to Trump, uses a snippet of Republican icon and former President Ronald Reagan saying that tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster.</p>.Judge permanently bars Trump from requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration.<p>In response, Trump announced that he was increasing tariffs on goods from Canada, and Washington has also halted trade talks with Canada.</p>