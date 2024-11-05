Home
world

Canadian cop suspended for attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple

On Sunday, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu temple and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 04:17 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 04:17 IST
World newsCanadaKhalistanPolice

