Canadian MP asks law enforcement agencies to take Khalistani violent extremism seriously

<p>Ottawa: Khalistani violent extremism is a Canadian problem, a prominent Canadian MP of Indian origin has said, calling on the country's law enforcement agencies to take the issue with "all seriousness" it demands.</p>.<p>The remarks by Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament from Nepean in the House of Commons, came as he addressed the House on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"Khalistani violent extremism is a Canadian problem and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has said the national task force is focused on investigating it," Arya said.</p>.<p>He said everyone knows that extremism and terrorism don’t recognise and are not limited to national borders.</p>.Amid tensions with India, Trudeau faces Canada legislators' frustration .<p>"I call on our law enforcement agencies to take this issue with all the seriousness it demands," he added.</p>.<p>Sharing his experience, Arya said a group of Khalistani protesters staged a disruptive demonstration against him while he was participating in a Hindu event in Edmonton two weeks ago.</p>.<p>Arya said he could safely attend the event only with the protection of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).</p>.<p>"In Canada, we have long recognised and experienced the serious problem of Khalistani extremism," he said.</p>.<p>"Let me be clear. The sanctity of Canadian sovereignty is sacrosanct and any interference by foreign state actors within Canada, in any form, is unacceptable," he added.</p>.<p>The ties between India and Canada had come under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.</p>.<p>India rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated".</p>.<p>India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.</p>.<p>Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the RCMP.</p>