Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre cancels Diwali event amid tensions with India

<p>Amid heightened tensions between India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/canada">Canada</a>, a planned Diwali celebration was cancelled at Parliament Hill by Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. The event was organised by the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC).</p><p>The decision has left the Indian diaspora in Canada feeling betrayed and marginalised. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/nri/us-canada-news/feeling-betrayed-singled-out-canadian-opposition-leader-pierre-poilievre-cancels-diwali-event-faces-backlash-from-hindu-community/articleshow/114771625.cms" rel="nofollow">report </a>by <em>Times of India</em>, OFIC president Shiv Bhasker, in an open letter has expressed disappointment over the decision and said that the sudden withdrawal of political leaders has left the community "feeling unjustly singled out."</p><p>"It is with extreme disappointment and in sadness that I am writing this letter to you [Pierre Poilievre] to voice our dismay at the Office of the Leader of Opposition cancelling the 24th Diwali celebration on the Parliament Hill ... The failure of the politicians to attend this important cultural event, particularly at such a delicate time, sends a clear message to Indo-Canadians: that we are being viewed not as fellow Canadians but as outsiders who are somehow linked to the political actions of a country many of us have ancestral ties to but no direct connection with," the letter read. </p><p>"This event was meant to be a joyous occasion to honor Diwali ... Yet, the sudden withdrawal of political leaders has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out," it further added. </p><p>The decision is also drawing sharp criticism on social media with netizens calling it a part of "systemic bias against people of Indian descent." </p><p>It is noteworthy that Poilievre is being seen as a likely successor to PM Justin Trudeau amid growing discontent within the ruling Liberal Party. </p><p>India-Canada ties are going through a rough patch over Canada's allegations that the Indian government was involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist and Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023. Nijjar had been designated a terrorist by the government of India.</p><p>India recently expelled six Canadian diplomats and also recalled its High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma after dismissing Ottawa's allegations. </p>