Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre cancels Diwali event amid tensions with India

The decision has left the Indian diaspora in Canada feeling betrayed and marginalised.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 08:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 08:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us