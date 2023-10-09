Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President & Jordan King on Canada-India 'situation'

The readout issued by King Abdullah II's office did not mention the Canada-India diplomatic row following Trudeau's allegations that his government was investigating 'credible allegations' of India's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan wanted terrorist. India has dismissed the claim as 'absurd' and 'motivated.'

In another statement, Trudeau's office said he spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.