Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ceding land to stopping Kyiv from joining NATO: Delving into Trump's 28-point peace plan to end Ukraine-Russia war

Just four months ahead of this anniversary, the United States President Donald Trump has floated his 28-point plan for peace. However, this proposed deal could come at a very heavy cost for Ukraine.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 10:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussiaVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Follow us on :

Follow Us