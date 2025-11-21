<p>As February 24, 2026 approaches, Russia and Ukraine are set to mark four years of a deadly war that has caused immense devastation and reshaped the lives of millions of citizens on both sides of the border.</p><p>Just four months ahead of this anniversary, the United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has floated his 28-point plan for peace. However, this proposed deal could come at a very heavy cost for Ukraine. </p><p>Trump's peace plan calls on Ukraine to make painful concessions to Kremlin—concessions that closely resemble the very demands Russia made when it invaded the country back in 2022. </p>.Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of dead soldiers.<p>Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine needs peace and Ukraine will do everything so that no one in the world can say we are upending diplomacy. This is important."</p><p>However, Zelenskyy's cautious approach and his slight willingness to achieve 'peace' rather than outright reject the US' plan—as he has done in the past—has raised some eyebrows.</p><p>Zelenskyy said he expected to discuss the plan with Trump "in coming days." and emphatically stated that any deal must bring a "dignified peace" that respected Kyiv's sovereignty.</p>.Ukraine will work hard on peace proposals, will not upend diplomacy: Zelenskyy.<p>The plan was drafted by Russian and US officials with Trump's backing, but Ukraine was not involved in these talks.</p><p>The US-backed plan proposes that Kyiv must cede the entire Donbas region and downsize its military to 600,000 troops—a massive reduction for the European country.</p><p>Even Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk would be recognised as de facto Russian by the United States and that Ukrainian forces would need withdraw from part of the Donetsk region that they control.</p><p>The document did say Ukraine would "receive robust security guarantees," but didn't provide any details.</p><p>According to <em><a href="https://www.axios.com/2025/11/20/trump-ukraine-peace-plan-28-points-russia">Axios</a></em>, one of the most contentious elements in this plan is that Ukraine would agree it will never join NATO and NATO would agree not to station troops in Ukraine. </p><p>However, European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland to bolster the European country's defences.</p><p>In addition to that, $100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine. </p>.<p><strong>Here is the 28-point plan according to AFP, Axios</strong></p>.<p>1. Ukraine's sovereignty will be confirmed.</p><p>2. A comprehensive non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled.</p><p>3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighboring countries and NATO will not expand further.</p><p>4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation.</p>.<p>5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.</p><p>6. The size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be limited to 600,000 personnel.</p><p>7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future.</p><p>8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine.</p><p>9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.</p> .<p>10. The US will receive compensation for the security guarantee. If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked. If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid.</p><p>11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.</p>.<p>12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, including the creation of a Ukraine Development Fund, rebuilding of Ukraine's gas infrastructure, the rehabilitation of war-affected areas, development of new infrastructure and resumed extraction of minerals and natural resource, all with a special finance package developed by the World Bank.</p><p>13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy, with discussions of lifting sanctions, rejoining the G8 group and entering a long-term economic cooperation agreement with the United States.</p><p>14. $100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine, with the US receiving 50 percent of the profits from the venture. Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine's reconstruction. Frozen European funds will be unfrozen, and the remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle.</p>.<p>15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.</p><p>16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine.</p><p>17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.</p><p>18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.</p><p>19. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine.</p>.<p>20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programmes in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance.</p><p>21. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the United States. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de-facto recognition along the line of contact. Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk Oblast that they currently control, which will then be used to create a buffer zone.</p><p>22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment.</p>.<p>23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea.</p><p>24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve prisoner exchanges, remains returned, hostages and civilian detainees returned, and a family reunification program will be implemented.</p><p>25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.</p><p>26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future.</p><p>27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by US President Donald Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations.</p><p>28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.</p>