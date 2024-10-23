Home
Chile team builds region's first 3D printed 'seed home'

The so-called "seed house" used an Atenea-UBB printer and a KUKA KR120 industrial robot to rapidly create the compact home, pouring layer upon layer of concrete to build the walls in just 29 hours.
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 08:54 IST

