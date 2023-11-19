JOIN US
Homeworld

China confirms visits from ministers of Arab, Islamic countries

Last Updated 19 November 2023, 12:09 IST

Ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China on Monday and Tuesday, China's state broadcaster CCTV cited the foreign ministry as saying on Sunday.

The ministry said China will discuss with these foreign ministers ways to promote the cooling of the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the protection of civilians and a just settlement of the Palestinian question.

The officials visiting are from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, according to the ministry.

World newsChinaIsraelPalestine

