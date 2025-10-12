Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China defends rare earth export curbs; threatens 'resolute measures' if US clamps 100% tariffs

Beijing said the decision followed concerns that some foreign companies were using Chinese-sourced materials for military purposes.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 09:37 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us