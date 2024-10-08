Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China hits EU brandy imports in temporary anti-dumping move

Importers of brandy originating in the EU will, as of October 11, have to put down security deposits mostly ranging from 34.8 per cent to 39.0 per cent of the import value, the ministry added.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 09:00 IST
World newsChinaEuropean Union

Follow us on :

Follow Us